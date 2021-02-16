AutoNation Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) released a profit for fourth quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $151.5 million, or $1.73 per share. This compares with $157.7 million, or $1.74 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $213.1 million or $2.43 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.1% to $5.78 billion from $5.55 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $213.1 Mln. vs. $113.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.43 vs. $1.25 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.01 -Revenue (Q4): $5.78 Bln vs. $5.55 Bln last year.

