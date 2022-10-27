AutoNation Inc. Q3 Profit Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) reported a profit for third quarter that missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $352.6 million, or $6.31 per share. This compares with $361.7 million, or $5.12 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $335.6 million or $6.00 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.5% to $6.67 billion from $6.38 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $352.6 Mln. vs. $361.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $6.31 vs. $5.12 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $6.27 -Revenue (Q3): $6.67 Bln vs. $6.38 Bln last year.

