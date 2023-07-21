AutoNation Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $272.5 million, or $6.02 per share. This compares with $376.3 million, or $6.48 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $284.9 million or $6.29 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.9 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to $6.890 billion from $6.869 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $272.5 Mln. vs. $376.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $6.02 vs. $6.48 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.9 -Revenue (Q2): $6.890 Bln vs. $6.869 Bln last year.

