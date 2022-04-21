AutoNation Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $362.1 million, or $5.78 per share. This compares with $239.4 million, or $2.85 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $362.1 million or $5.78 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.25 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.4% to $6.75 billion from $5.90 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $362.1 Mln. vs. $239.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $5.78 vs. $2.85 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $5.25 -Revenue (Q1): $6.75 Bln vs. $5.90 Bln last year.

