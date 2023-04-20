AutoNation Inc. Q1 Profit beats estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) released earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $288.7 million, or $6.07 per share. This compares with $362.1 million, or $5.78 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 5.2% to $6.40 billion from $6.75 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $288.7 Mln. vs. $362.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $6.07 vs. $5.78 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $5.74 -Revenue (Q1): $6.40 Bln vs. $6.75 Bln last year.

