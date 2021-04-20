AutoNation Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AutoNation Inc. (AN):

-Earnings: $239.4 million in Q1 vs. -$232.3 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $2.85 in Q1 vs. -$2.58 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $233.8 million or $2.79 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.87 per share -Revenue: $5.90 billion in Q1 vs. $4.67 billion in the same period last year.

