AutoNation Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for AutoNation Inc. (AN):

-Earnings: -$232.3 million in Q1 vs. $92.0 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$2.58 in Q1 vs. $1.01 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $82.4 million or $0.91 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.69 per share -Revenue: $4.67 billion in Q1 vs. $4.98 billion in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.