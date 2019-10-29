AutoNation Inc. Announces Fall In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) revealed a profit for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $100.0 million, or $1.11 per share. This compares with $112.3 million, or $1.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.05 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $5.46 billion from $5.40 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $100.0 Mln. vs. $112.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.11 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.05 -Revenue (Q3): $5.46 Bln vs. $5.40 Bln last year.

