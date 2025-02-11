AutoNation Inc. Q4 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $186.1 million, or $4.64 per share. This compares with $216.2 million, or $5.04 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $199.2 million or $4.97 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 6.6% to $7.213 billion from $6.767 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $186.1 Mln. vs. $216.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.64 vs. $5.04 last year. -Revenue: $7.213 Bln vs. $6.767 Bln last year.

