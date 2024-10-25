AutoNation Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) announced a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $185.8 million, or $4.61 per share. This compares with $243.7 million, or $5.54 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $162.2 million or $4.02 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.38 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.4% to $6.586 billion from $6.892 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $185.8 Mln. vs. $243.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $4.61 vs. $5.54 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $6.586 Bln vs. $6.892 Bln last year.

