AutoNation Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

AutoNation Inc. (AN) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $86.4 million, or $2.26 per share. This compares with $130.2 million, or $3.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $209.2 million or $5.46 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.7 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.6% to $6.97 billion from $6.48 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $86.4 Mln. vs. $130.2 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.26 vs. $3.20 last year. -Revenue: $6.97 Bln vs. $6.48 Bln last year.

