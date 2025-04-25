AutoNation Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - AutoNation Inc. (AN) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $175.5 million, or $4.45 per share. This compares with $190.1 million, or $4.49 per share, last year.

Excluding items, AutoNation Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $184.2 million or $4.68 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.38 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.2% to $6.690 billion from $6.485 billion last year.

AutoNation Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $175.5 Mln. vs. $190.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.45 vs. $4.49 last year. -Revenue: $6.690 Bln vs. $6.485 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.