Markets
AN

AutoNation Expands Chicago Presence With Acquisition Of Two Luxury Dealerships

September 16, 2025 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AutoNation, Inc. (AN), an automotive retailer, announced Tuesday that it has acquired Fletcher Jones Audi and Mercedes-Benz of Chicago from Fletcher Jones Automotive Group, effective September 15, 2025.

The two luxury dealerships generate approximately $325 million in annual revenue and retail sales of 4,500 new and used vehicles.

With this acquisition, AutoNation expands its presence in the greater Chicago area to 10 locations, including two Audi stores, three Mercedes-Benz stores, one BMW store, three import stores, and one collision center. "These acquisitions will enhance our luxury brand portfolio, deepen our presence in a key market, and create scale that drives both customer experience and shareholder value," said Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.