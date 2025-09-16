AutoNation Expands Chicago Presence With Acquisition Of Two Luxury Dealerships

(RTTNews) - AutoNation, Inc. (AN), an automotive retailer, announced Tuesday that it has acquired Fletcher Jones Audi and Mercedes-Benz of Chicago from Fletcher Jones Automotive Group, effective September 15, 2025.

The two luxury dealerships generate approximately $325 million in annual revenue and retail sales of 4,500 new and used vehicles.

With this acquisition, AutoNation expands its presence in the greater Chicago area to 10 locations, including two Audi stores, three Mercedes-Benz stores, one BMW store, three import stores, and one collision center. "These acquisitions will enhance our luxury brand portfolio, deepen our presence in a key market, and create scale that drives both customer experience and shareholder value," said Mike Manley, Chief Executive Officer.

