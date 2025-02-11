AUTONATION Earnings Results: $AN Reports Quarterly Earnings

AUTONATION ($AN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $4.97 per share, beating estimates of $4.39 by $0.58. The company also reported revenue of $7,213,200,000, beating estimates of $6,999,892,463 by $213,307,537.

AUTONATION Insider Trading Activity

AUTONATION insiders have traded $AN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD S LAMPERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,419 shares for an estimated $9,212,412 .

. ROBERT R GRUSKY sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $179,788

KIMBERLY DEES (SVP & CAO) sold 453 shares for an estimated $76,974

AUTONATION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of AUTONATION stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

