AUTONATION Earnings Results: $AN Reports Quarterly Earnings

AUTONATION ($AN) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported earnings of $4.97 per share, beating estimates of $4.39 by $0.58. The company also reported revenue of $7,213,200,000, beating estimates of $6,999,892,463 by $213,307,537.
AUTONATION Insider Trading Activity
AUTONATION insiders have traded $AN stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD S LAMPERT has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 50,419 shares for an estimated $9,212,412.
- ROBERT R GRUSKY sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $179,788
- KIMBERLY DEES (SVP & CAO) sold 453 shares for an estimated $76,974
AUTONATION Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 181 institutional investors add shares of AUTONATION stock to their portfolio, and 241 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 443,767 shares (+1537.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $79,398,791
- SIMCOE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 236,165 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $42,254,641
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 225,263 shares (-24.6%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $40,304,055
- BOSTON PARTNERS added 203,335 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,534,416
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 191,880 shares (-25.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $34,331,169
- HOOK MILL CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP added 183,768 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $32,879,770
- ALYESKA INVESTMENT GROUP, L.P. added 169,835 shares (+33.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $30,386,878
