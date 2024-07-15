AutoNation: Cyber Incident To Negatively Impact Q2 GAAP EPS - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AutoNation said the cyber incident related to CDK Global will negatively impact the earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 by approximately $1.50 per share, without taking into account any potential recoveries related to the incident. After taking into account the negative impact, AutoNation estimates GAAP earnings per share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, will range between $3.15 and $3.30.

On June 19, 2024, AutoNation was notified by CDK Global, a third-party provider of information systems, that CDK was experiencing a cyber incident impacting its systems, including the systems necessary to support AutoNation's dealer management system. The company expects to complete the restoration of all such systems and integrations prior to the end of July 2024. AutoNation does not expect the incident to have a material impact on overall financial condition or on its ongoing results of operations.

