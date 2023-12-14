AutoNation Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for AN

In trading on Thursday, shares of AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $143.71, changing hands as high as $147.57 per share. AutoNation, Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AN's low point in its 52 week range is $99.72 per share, with $182.0849 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $145.73.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.