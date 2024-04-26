News & Insights

AutoNation Bottom Line Retreats In Q1, But Beats Estimates; To Buy Back Up To Addl. $1 Bln Shares

April 26, 2024 — 07:04 am EDT

AutoNation Inc. (AN) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $190.1 million, or $4.49 per share. This compares with $288.7 million, or $6.07 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.4% to $6.49 billion from $6.40 billion last year.

Share repurchase

AutoNation announced that the Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to an additional $1.0 billion of common stock under its share repurchase program. The firm currently has approximately $1.1 billion under the program.

