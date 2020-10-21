Markets
AutoNation Board Raises Share Repurchase Authorization - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - AutoNation, Inc. (AN) announced that its Board of Directors increased the company's outstanding share repurchase authorization to an aggregate of $500 million. As of October 19, 2020, the company had approximately 87.9 million shares outstanding.

AutoNation said it continues to prioritize capital expenditures towards opportunities with the greatest return potential. The company plans to build over 100 AutoNation USA pre-owned vehicle stores, with over 50 completed by the end of 2025. The company plans to open five new AutoNation USA stores by the end of 2021.

