AutoNation (AN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AutoNation (AN) closed at $110.22, marking a -1.22% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 2.57% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 2%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.3%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto retailer had gained 4.96% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 11.68%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.68%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AutoNation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $5.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90.68%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.52 billion, up 10.42% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $19.28 per share and revenue of $27.24 billion. These totals would mark changes of +6.28% and +5.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoNation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 7.42% higher within the past month. AutoNation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AutoNation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.9, so we one might conclude that AutoNation is trading at a discount comparatively.

We can also see that AN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.43 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.