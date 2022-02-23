AutoNation (AN) Stock Moves -1.08%: What You Should Know

AutoNation (AN) closed at $104.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.08% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.84%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.38%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto retailer had lost 4.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.61% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.96% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AutoNation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.33, up 91.04% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $6.6 billion, up 11.76% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $18.62 per share and revenue of $27.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2.65% and +5.73%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoNation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.19% higher. AutoNation is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that AutoNation has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.66 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 6.66, which means AutoNation is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that AN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.24. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

