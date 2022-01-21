AutoNation (AN) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know

AutoNation (AN) closed at $104.98 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.09% move from the prior day. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto retailer had lost 6.29% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 6.12%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79%.

AutoNation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.01, up 106.17% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.42 billion, up 11.06% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoNation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher within the past month. AutoNation is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AutoNation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.88. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.21, which means AutoNation is trading at a discount to the group.

Meanwhile, AN's PEG ratio is currently 0.25. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 9, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

