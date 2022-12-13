AutoNation (AN) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AutoNation, Inc. (Symbol: AN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $114.07, changing hands as low as $113.21 per share. AutoNation, Inc. shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AN's low point in its 52 week range is $94.92 per share, with $135.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $113.81.

