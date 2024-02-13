AutoNation (AN) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

AutoNation (AN) reported $6.77 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $5.02 for the same period compares to $6.37 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.65 billion, representing a surprise of +1.82%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.85.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how AutoNation performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Unit sales - Total - Retail : 125,623 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 130,206.

: 125,623 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 130,206. Revenue per Vehicle retailed - New Vehicle : $52,000 versus $50,822.40 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $52,000 versus $50,822.40 estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue per Vehicle retailed - Used Vehicle : $27,338 versus $27,449.46 estimated by four analysts on average.

: $27,338 versus $27,449.46 estimated by four analysts on average. Gross profit per vehicle retailed - Finance and insurance : $2,674 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2,771.72.

: $2,674 versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2,771.72. Unit sales - Used Vehicle - Retail : 65,151 compared to the 67,951 average estimate based on four analysts.

: 65,151 compared to the 67,951 average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Other : $6.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.7%.

: $6.10 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $7.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -30.7%. Revenue- New Vehicle : $3.37 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%.

: $3.37 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $3.16 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +7%. Revenue- Parts and service : $1.14 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year.

: $1.14 billion compared to the $1.11 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11% year over year. Revenue- Finance and insurance net : $347.40 million compared to the $358.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.

: $347.40 million compared to the $358.35 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year. Revenue- Used Vehicle : $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%.

: $1.91 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $2.03 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.1%. Revenue- Used Vehicle- Retail : $1.78 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%.

: $1.78 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $1.83 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -11.5%. Revenue- Used Vehicle- Wholesale: $124.70 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $153.31 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -19%.

Shares of AutoNation have returned +13.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

