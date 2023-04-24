AutoNation (AN) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Sales Miss

AutoNation, Inc. AN reported first-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of $6.05 per share, which increased 4.6% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.96. This outperformance can be primarily attributed to the higher-than-expected income across Domestic, Import and Premium Luxury segments.

In the reported quarter, revenues amounted to $6,398.7 million, shrinking 5% year over year and missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6,683 million.

Key Takeaways

In the reported quarter, new-vehicle revenues were up 4.4% year over year to $2,931.9 million but lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2,951 million. Gross profit from the segment came in at $286.9 million, declining 16.8% from $345 million reported in the prior-year quarter and missing the consensus mark of $298 million.

Used-vehicle revenues contracted 21% from the year-ago figure to $2,032.6 million, missing the consensus mark of $2,325 million. Gross profit from the segment came in at $154.4 million, up 13% and topping the consensus mark of $131 million.

Net revenues in the finance and insurance business amounted to $332.4 million, down 8.7% from the year-ago quarter and below the consensus mark of $363 million. Gross profit was $332.4 million, declining 8.7% and missing the consensus mark of $360 million.

Revenues from the parts and service business rose 8.6% to $1,089.8 million, topping the consensus metric of $1,041 million. Gross profit from this segment came in at $511.1 million, rising 10.8% year over year and beating the consensus mark of $482 million.

Segmental Details

Revenues from the Domestic segment were down 10% year over year to $1,831.1 million and below the consensus mark of $1,931 million. The segment’s income inched down 20.7% to $118.5 million in the reported quarter but came ahead of the consensus mark of $119 million.

Revenues from the Import segment shrunk 9.4% from the prior-year quarter to $1,789.3 million and missed the consensus mark of $1,854 million. The segment’s income contracted 13.9% to $160.4 million but topped the consensus mark of $150 million.

Premium Luxury segment sales moved up 0.3% to $2,484.9 million, lagging the consensus mark of $2,530 million. The segmental income was down 1.2% year over year to $226.8 million in the reported quarter but crossed the consensus mark of $199 million.

Financial Tidbits

Adjusted SG&A expenses, as a percentage of gross profit, was 60.8%, deteriorating 4.4 percentage points from the year-ago period. Expenses rose to $782.7 million from $741.4 million in the year-ago quarter.

AutoNation’s cash and cash equivalents were $58.3 million as of Mar 31, 2023, declining from $72.6 million recorded as of Dec 31, 2022. The company’s liquidity was $1.6 billion, including $58 million in cash and nearly $1.5 billion available under its revolving credit facility.

The firm’s inventory was valued at $2,196.2 million. At the end of the first quarter, non-vehicle debt was $3,882.4 million, increasing from $3,649.5 million recorded as of 2022 end. Capital expenditure in the quarter amounted to $95.9 million, increasing from $50.8 million in the year-ago period.

During the first quarter of 2023, AutoNation repurchased 2.4 million shares of common stock for an aggregate purchase price of $305 million. AutoNation has approximately $875 million shares remaining under its buyback authorization. Approximately 46 million shares are outstanding, marking a 45% decrease from 83 million outstanding shares as of 2020 end.

AutoNation currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

