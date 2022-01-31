AutoNation (AN) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

AutoNation (AN) closed the most recent trading day at $109, moving +0.95% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.89% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.75%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto retailer had lost 7.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 11.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.36%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AutoNation as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be February 17, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $5.01, up 106.17% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.42 billion, up 11.06% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoNation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.81% higher. AutoNation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note AutoNation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 6.04. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.15, which means AutoNation is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that AN has a PEG ratio of 0.26. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. AN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.