AutoNation (AN) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

AutoNation (AN) closed the most recent trading day at $124.41, moving +0.48% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto retailer had gained 11.97% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 0.55% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.56% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AN as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.99, up 67.65% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.43 billion, up 19.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $15.32 per share and revenue of $25.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +115.17% and +25.44%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AN. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.27% higher. AN is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, AN currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.08. This valuation marks a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.08.

Investors should also note that AN has a PEG ratio of 0.42 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.45 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

