AutoNation (AN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, AutoNation (AN) closed at $117.98, marking a -0.4% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the auto retailer had gained 7.85% over the past month, outpacing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.29% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

AutoNation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $5.32 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 90.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.52 billion, up 10.42% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $20.06 per share and revenue of $27.47 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.58% and +6.3%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoNation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 11.73% higher. AutoNation currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note AutoNation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 5.91. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 6.96, so we one might conclude that AutoNation is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that AN has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.43 at yesterday's closing price.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 18, which puts it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

