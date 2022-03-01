AutoNation (AN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AutoNation (AN) closed at $112.86 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.57% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.55%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.76%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.21%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the auto retailer had gained 5.19% over the past month. This has outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.17% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.89% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from AutoNation as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $5.33 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 91.04%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.52 billion, up 10.42% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $18.62 per share and revenue of $27.33 billion, which would represent changes of +2.65% and +5.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoNation should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.19% higher within the past month. AutoNation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, AutoNation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.98.

Investors should also note that AN has a PEG ratio of 0.26 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. AN's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, which puts it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

