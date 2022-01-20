AutoNation (AN) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

AutoNation (AN) closed the most recent trading day at $105.07, moving -1.65% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.1% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.89%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.03%.

Coming into today, shares of the auto retailer had lost 4.39% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 5.94%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.81%.

AutoNation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect AutoNation to post earnings of $5.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 106.17%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.42 billion, up 11.06% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for AutoNation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.81% higher. AutoNation currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, AutoNation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.98. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 7.39, which means AutoNation is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that AN currently has a PEG ratio of 0.25. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.38 as of yesterday's close.

The Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 10, putting it in the top 4% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow AN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

As one investor put it, “curing and preventing hundreds of diseases…what should that market be worth?” This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.