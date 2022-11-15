Markets
AN

AutoNation Acquires 6.1% Ownership Stake In TrueCar

November 15, 2022 — 07:08 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Automotive retailer AutoNation, Inc. (AN) announced Tuesday its acquisition of an approximately 6.1% minority ownership stake in TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE), a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to its nationwide network of Certified Dealers.

AutoNation's decision to invest in TrueCar signals the company's continued commitment to emerging technologies and its constant focus on providing peerless Customer experiences.

TrueCar provides an end-to-end, transparent and efficient way for consumers to navigate the car-buying journey.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.