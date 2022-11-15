AutoNation Acquires 6.1% Ownership Stake In TrueCar

(RTTNews) - Automotive retailer AutoNation, Inc. (AN) announced Tuesday its acquisition of an approximately 6.1% minority ownership stake in TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE), a leading automotive digital marketplace that lets auto buyers and sellers connect to its nationwide network of Certified Dealers.

AutoNation's decision to invest in TrueCar signals the company's continued commitment to emerging technologies and its constant focus on providing peerless Customer experiences.

TrueCar provides an end-to-end, transparent and efficient way for consumers to navigate the car-buying journey.

