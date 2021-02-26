Kensington Capital Acquisition II, the second blank check company led by the founder of Kensington Capital targeting the auto industry, raised $200 million by offering 20 million units at $10. Each unit consists of one share of common stock and one-fourth of a warrant, exercisable at $11.50.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Justin Mirro, founder of automotive-focused investment firm Kensington Capital, where he currently serves as President. Mirro also has experience from General Motors, Toyota, and several investment banks. Management's previous SPAC, Kensington Capital Acquisition, went public in June 2020 and completed its combination with next-gen EV battery developer QuantumScape (QS; +476% from $10 offer price) the following November.



The company intends to leverage its management team's industry experience and network, targeting the automotive and automotive-related sector.



Kensington Capital Acquisition II plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol KCAC.U. UBS Investment Bank and Stifel acted as lead managers on the deal.

The article Automotive SPAC Kensington Capital Acquisition II prices $200 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.