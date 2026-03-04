Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Reports Increase In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (APR-UN.TO) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $14.92 million. This compares with $12.05 million last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 19.3% to $27.94 million from $23.42 million last year.

Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust earnings at glance (GAAP):

