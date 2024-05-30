Automotive Finco Corp. Reports Q1 Financials

Automotive Finco Corp (TSE:AFCC.H) has released an update.

Automotive Finco Corp., a finance entity dedicated to the auto retail sector, has announced the filing of its financial statements for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024. The detailed financial results and accompanying analysis are available on the SEDAR+ platform. The company continues to explore various investment and financing opportunities within the automotive retail industry.

For further insights into TSE:AFCC.H stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.