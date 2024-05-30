News & Insights

Automotive Finco Corp. Reports Q1 Financials

May 30, 2024 — 02:50 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Automotive Finco Corp (TSE:AFCC.H) has released an update.

Automotive Finco Corp., a finance entity dedicated to the auto retail sector, has announced the filing of its financial statements for the first quarter ending March 31, 2024. The detailed financial results and accompanying analysis are available on the SEDAR+ platform. The company continues to explore various investment and financing opportunities within the automotive retail industry.

