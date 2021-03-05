Automation: The Next Big Thing, and Which Companies To Watch

While 2020 was a brutal year for many, with GDP contracting the most since 1946 and employment declining the most since the Great Depression, one area that enjoyed outsized growth was automation. In fact, the fastest-growing segment of GDP in 2020 was capital spending on automation. This could mean great things for more than just the bottom line of those companies providing such technologies.

To understand why, let’s look at just what makes an economy grow. The growth of GDP is dependent on two things, the growth of the labor pool and the growth in productivity. While the labor force in the U.S. was growing at more than 2.5% on average in the 1970s, it's been slowing ever since:

1980s: 1.6%

1990s: 1.1%

2000s: 0.9%

2010s: Less than 0.7%

Likewise, productivity growth fell from over 2.0% in the 1990s and 2000s to an average of just 1.2% in the 2010s.

While growth in the labor pool can’t be improved without significant immigration reform given declining fertility rates in much of the developed world, automation could be the productivity boost the U.S. needs. Given the massive levels of government debt post-pandemic in the wake of the huge stimulus packages that were used to prevent major economic downturns, an acceleration in productivity couldn’t come at a better time.

The World Economic Forum’s Future of Jobs 2020 report found that the labor market is changing much faster than expected, thanks to Covid-19.

According to that report, more than 80% of business executives are accelerating plans to digitize work processes and deploy new technologies, and 50% of employers are expecting to accelerate the automation of some roles in their companies. Around 43% of the businesses surveyed for the report are expecting to reduce their workforce due to technology integration which implies an expectation of higher productivity – fewer employees producing in aggregate, the same if not more.

By 2025, the time spent on current asks at work by humans and machines will be equal. That said, this doesn’t necessarily mean massive unemployment is on the horizon. Between now and then, 85 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labor between humans and machines, while 97 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to the new division of labor between humans, machines and algorithms. Like with any disruptive technological shifts, some jobs will become obsolete while new, previously unimagined roles will be created, requiring new hires to fill those positions.

That sets the table for automation, but what is it and how should we as investors think about it?

Automation is more than just robots on an assembly line. This disruptive technology runs the gamut from 3D printing to autonomous vehicles, from industrial automation such as manufacturing lines to corporate automation, assistive robotics as well as drone deliveries. In another article, we covered how 3D printing has the potential to completely revolutionize construction (and many other industries) by vastly reducing labor costs while improving quality and cutting build times to a fraction of what they are today. For example, SQ4D recently built a 1,407 square foot home in just eight days with a total of 48 hours of print time, using less than $6,000 in materials. That home is now on sale for $300,000.

The auto industry is facing massive changes on multiple fronts. Not only is it facing a revolution at its very heart as it shifts away from the combustion engine towards electric, but also a sea change in consumer preferences. Ownership of your very own set of wheels is no longer the most fevered desire of every 16-year old. Younger generations these days prefer to leave the driving to others, opting for ride-hailing services rather than all the costs and hassles associated with automotive ownership, never mind the horror of finding a parking space.

The ride-hailing and taxi market is expected to generate around $260 billion in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% to nearly $400 billion by 2025. Autonomous ride-hailing services could cut the cost of human-driven services by as much as 90% in the U.S. and 50% in China, according to research from Ark Investment Management, creating a virtuous cycle of reinvestment as lower costs mean greater demand, driving more people to opt for ride-hailing over automotive ownership. Companies that are riding this automotive wave include obvious players like Tesla (TSLA), but also GPS solutions firm Trimble (TRMB), truck maker Paccar (PCAR), and the design tech company Synopsys Inc (SNPS). And yes, there will be reverberations as this shift unfolds, including how homes are redesigned without garages, to how hotel and mall parking lots are repurposed.

When it comes to industrial automation, there was an acceleration in adoption in the wake of the Great Recession. More recent trade tensions between China and the U.S. only added to this momentum. The pandemic gave companies even more reasons to shift towards automation as human interaction became riskier, and the recent legislative push to increase the minimum wage has some businesses recalculating their labor costs. Looking forward, increased automation is likely to result in lower prices, which is a boon for consumers, and higher margins, which is great for the corporate sector; historically, when labor share declines in industrial and agricultural sectors, operating margins have increased. Those higher margins and operating cash flow are likely to induce greater investments in automation, spurring more innovation and creating a virtuous cycle. From an investor perspective, companies poised to benefit from this wave include Komatsu (KMTUY), ABB (ABB), Rockwell Automation (ROK), and Schneider Electric (SBGSY).

At its core, automation is about implementing a system to complete repetitive tasks without the need for human labor. With the development of cloud-based platforms, corporate automation tools are now accessible to even the smallest companies, and we’ve seen the pandemic accelerate its adoption. Many small businesses have been using at least one common form of automation, email marketing, using providers such as Zoho, Constant Contact, or Salesforce (CRM). Machine learning and AI are looking to reduce the level of repetitive corporate operations conducted by people. Companies riding this corporate automation wave include HubSpot (HUBS), Wix.com (WIX), Splunk (SPLK), Workday (WDAY), Slack (WORK), and Pegasystems (PEGA).

Assistive robotics can run from technologies such as iRobot’s (IRBT) Roomba vacuums (also known as cat transport devices), to telepresence robots that enable doctors to check in with patients from remote locations, to companion robots that can aid and reduce anxiety in the elderly.

On that last one, with aging populations in many developed nations, coupled with heavy public debt burdens and slowing economies, assistive robotics may be able to step in to help us in our later years to maintain a greater level of independence. They can also help those who have suffered severe injuries. For example, Rewalk Robotics (RWLK) makes exoskeletons for personal and commercial rehab. Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) robots are used for minimally invasive surgery, such as the da Vinci surgical system and the Ion endoluminal system for lung biopsies. Private company Embodied’s Moxie is a robot design to help children learn.

When thinking of drone deliveries, likely the first name that comes to mind is Amazon (AMZN), which is investing heavily in the technology, but perhaps also Walmart (WMT), FedEx (FDX), Alphabet’s (GOOG) Wing division, United Parcel Service (UPS), Boeing (BA), DHL International, and Workhorse (WKHS). UPS Flight Forward was the first company to receive full certification from the U.S. government to operate a drone airline, and in 2020 partnered with CVS Health (CVS) to deliver prescriptions medicines from a CVS pharmacy to The Villages, Florida, the largest retirement community in the U.S. that is home to over 135,000 people. Fun fact: One of our colleagues had a cup of coffee delivered to him via Wing roughly two years ago during a demo flight.

The bottom line is that the pace of automation is likely to accelerate significantly in the coming years, and with it, we will see the potential for dramatic improvements in the quality of life and pace of economic growth along with enormous shifts in the labor force. We’ve mentioned just a few companies working in each of these areas, but there is so much more to discuss. Stay tuned in the coming weeks as we go for some deeper dives into each of these areas of automation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.