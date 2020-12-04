Automatic Student Loan Forbearance Now Extended Through January 2021: Here’s How To Prepare

If you have federal student loans, your payment reprieve has just been extended.

On Friday, the U.S. Department of Education extended the student loan forbearance break, which Congress authorized in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, through the end of January 2021. The pause in payments due had been expected to end at the close of 2020.

“The coronavirus pandemic has presented challenges for many students and borrowers, and this temporary pause in payments will help those who have been impacted,” U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos said.

Here are some answers to common questions about what happens when student loan borrowers once again have to begin making payments.

When Will Payments Restart?

Pandemic-related forbearance approved by Congress earlier this year originally was expected to end Sept. 30. But President Trump in August ordered the U.S. Department of Education to continue freezing payments and prevent interest from accruing through Dec. 31. On Dec. 4, DeVos announced forbearance had been extended through Jan. 31, 2021. Your federal student loan payments are expected to resume in February, although the payment due date will vary by student loan servicer. If you don’t receive notice in the coming weeks, call your servicer to find out when to make your next payment.

What if I Changed My Bank Account?

If you opened a new bank account during forbearance, you should contact your servicer to change your direct debit information. You may be able to change your bank account information through your servicer’s online customer service portal.

Can I Receive a Payment Refund?

If payments were auto-debited from your bank account after March 13, you can ask your servicer for a refund. Then you can redirect the money toward the required payments once they resume. Any payments you made were applied to principal once any interest accrued prior to March 13 was paid. If you don’t request a refund, you could complete loan repayment early.

What if I Consolidated Loans During Forbearance?

If you consolidated your federal loans into one loan with one payment, your loans still operate by the rules of the automatic forbearance. Your interest rate at the time of consolidation was 0%. Your permanent interest rate will resume based on a weighted average of the loans consolidated once the payment suspension is over. For instance, if half your payments had an interest rate of 6.5% and half of them had an interest rate of 3.5%, your interest rate on your consolidated loan will be 5% once payments resume.

Could the Government Extend Automatic Forbearance?

The Department of Education’s announcement represents the third extension of automatic forbearance since the pandemic. It’s unclear if the new Biden administration will authorize further extensions. While you don’t want to count on an extension until it happens, you should monitor the Department of Education website for program changes.

If you don’t need the extension because you have returned to work and don’t qualify for student loan forgiveness, you may want to make payments regardless. When your interest rate is 0%, it’s the perfect time to pay down the principal of your loan.

Should I Contact My Servicer Ahead of Time?

If your contact information isn’t up-to-date, you should contact your servicer or log in to your account prior to the end of the year and make sure all information is still accurate. Double check your name, physical address, phone number and email. If your mail or email is sent to an old address, you may not receive notification of when your next payment is due.

Should I Expect to Hear from My Servicer?

Loan servicers will reach out to borrowers to let them know when it’s time to start making payments again. Since the January payment due date can vary, you’ll want to contact your servicer yourself if you haven’t received a phone call, email or letter from your servicer prior to the end of the year.

The email or letter you receive will outline the next steps for your particular situation, whether, for example, you’re working toward Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) or you’re in your six-month grace period after graduation. Your servicer’s online customer service portal may have copies of any communication sent to you.

What if I Can’t Make Payments Once Forbearance Ends?

If your income has dropped or you are still unemployed come late November, you’ll want to look into either applying for general forbearance or a new repayment plan. You could qualify for monthly payments as low as $0 on an income-driven repayment plan.

If the income-driven repayment plan you enrolled in pre-Covid requires higher payments based on a previous income, call your servicer to update your income. Your required payment now that you bring home $3,000 per month may be lower than the one when you earned $4,000 every four weeks.

Will Direct Debit Payments Automatically Resume?

It depends on the loan servicer. One servicer may automatically resume payments. Others may need you to ask to request to resume payments. Contact your servicer directly for instructions.

Did Forbearance Lengthen My Time Before Receiving PSLF?

As long you were still working full-time for a qualified public service employer during the automatic forbearance, you basically got a break. You will receive credit toward your required 120 on-time payments as long as you were not in school, in a grace period, in deferment or in another type of forbearance during the automatic forbearance period.

If you lost your job during automatic forbearance, you will no longer receive credits for payment beginning from the date you became unemployed. You can resume completing your required on-time payments once you are rehired or work for another approved public service employer.

Do the Suspended Payments Lengthen My Time Before Receiving Forgiveness on an IDR Plan?

Each excused payment during automatic forbearance counts as an on-time payment and gets you one month closer to forgiveness.

Bottom Line

Automatic student loan forbearance is scheduled to end Jan. 31, 2021. Contact your servicer to verify your next payment due date, your contact information is correct and your income-driven payment is based on your current income.

You should prepare to resume payments, but check the Department of Education website in January to verify suspended payments are ending.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.