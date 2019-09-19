Banking

"Automatic" rating change for UK in case of Brexit deal not guaranteed - Fitch

Contributor
Tommy Wilkes Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Fitch Ratings said on Thursday that an improvement in Britain's rating outlook was not automatically guaranteed even in the case of the government striking a Brexit deal with the European Union.

LONDON, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings said on Thursday that an improvement in Britain's rating outlook was not automatically guaranteed even in the case of the government striking a Brexit deal with the European Union.

Fitch currently rates the United Kingdom at "AA" and put the country on a negative ratings watch earlier this year due to Brexit uncertainty.

Ed Parker, head of EMEA sovereign team at Fitch Ratings said that any change would be based on how much of government debt as a percentage of GDP would increase especially if Britain is expanding spending without funding for it.

"Any deal doesn't automatically get the UK back to a stable outlook," he told Reuters at the sidelines of a conference in London.

He added that if debt as percentage of GDP started rising then, "that is something that would tip the argument very much towards a downgrade."

(Reporting by Tommy Wilkes; Writing by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by Dhara Ranasinghe)

((saikat.chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com; +44-20-7542-1713; Reuters Messaging: saikat.chatterjee.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

US Markets

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Banking

Explore

Most Popular