Automatic Data Processing's (ADP) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported mixed first-quarter fiscal 2024 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.08 beat the consensus estimate by 2.5% and grew 11.8% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figure.

Total revenues of $4.51 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.2% but improved 7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading on a reported basis and 7% on an organic constant-currency basis.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Automatic Data Processing, Inc. Quote

Segments:

Employer Services’ revenues of $2.84 billion increased 9% on a reported and 8% on an organic constant-currency basis and missed our estimate by 6.3%. Pays per control increased 2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading.

PEO Services’ revenues were up 3% year over year to $1.47 billion and missed our estimate of $1.48 billion for the first quarter. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 717,000, up 2% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s figures.

Interest on funds held for clients increased 43% to $201.7 million and exceeded our estimated $201.6 million. ADP’s average client funds balance increased 6% to $31.1 billion. Average interest yield on client funds expanded 70 basis points to 2.6%.

Margins:

Adjusted EBIT increased 7% from the year-ago fiscal quarter’s reading to $1.1 billion. Adjusted EBIT margin grew 10 basis points to 24.2%.

The margin of Employer Services increased 220 bps while PEO Services declined 90 bps.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

ADP exited first-quarter fiscal 2022 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.08 billion compared with $1.83 billion in the prior fiscal quarter. Long-term debt of $2.99 billion was flat sequentially.

Automatic Data Processing generated $1.19 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter. Capital expenditures were $60.9 million.

Reaffirming Fiscal 2024 Outlook

ADP still expects revenues to register 6-7% growth. Adjusted EPS is expected to register 10-12% growth. The adjusted effective tax rate is estimated to be approximately 23%. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to grow 60-80 bps.

Automatic Data Processing expects Employer Services revenues to grow at a rate of about 7-8%, while PEO Services revenues are expected to grow at 3-5%.

Currently, ADP carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc.’s IPG third-quarter 2023 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings (considering 7 cents from non-recurring items) were 70 cents per share, which lagged the consensus estimate by 6.7% but increased 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Net revenues of $2.31 billion missed the consensus estimate by 3.3%. In the year-ago quarter, IPG’s net revenues were $2.3 billion. Total revenues of $2.68 billion increased 1.5% year over year.

Equifax Inc.EFX reported lower-than-expected third-quarter 2023 results. Adjusted earnings (excluding 45 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.76 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.1% but increasing 1.7% from the year-ago figure. Total revenues of $1.32 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.7% and increased 6% from the year-ago figure on a reported basis and 6.5% on a local-currency basis.

Fiserv, Inc.FI reported impressive third-quarter 2023 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

Adjusted EPS (excluding 40 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.96 exceeded the consensus mark by 1% and increased 20% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.62 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 0.53% and increased 8.2% year over year. Organic revenue growth was 12% in the quarter, driven by 20% and 6% growth in the Acceptance and Payments segments, respectively.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (The) (IPG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.