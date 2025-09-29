Automatic Data Processing (XTRA:ADP) Price Target Increased by 10.65% to 275.54

The average one-year price target for Automatic Data Processing (XTRA:ADP) has been revised to 275,54 € / share. This is an increase of 10.65% from the prior estimate of 249,02 € dated August 25, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 250,01 € to a high of 304,72 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.67% from the latest reported closing price of 246,75 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,656 funds or institutions reporting positions in Automatic Data Processing. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 1.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADP is 0.44%, an increase of 2.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.81% to 379,620K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,049K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,848K shares , representing an increase of 1.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 8.54% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,522K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,306K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 8.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,389K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,043K shares , representing an increase of 3.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 50.76% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 8,375K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,380K shares , representing a decrease of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 14.98% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 7,905K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,960K shares , representing an increase of 11.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADP by 5.56% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.