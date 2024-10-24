Automatic Data Processing to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP is scheduled to release its first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Oct. 30, before market open.

ADP has an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.3%.

Automatic Data Processing’s Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the top line is pegged at $4.8 billion, implying a 5.5% increase on a year-over-year basis.We expect the top line to have been fueled by impressive client funds interest, increasing new business bookings and customer retention.

Our estimate for first-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues from Employer Service is $3.2 billion, suggesting 6.3% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. We anticipate better-than-expected contributions from client funds’ interests to have benefitted this segment’s revenues. We anticipate PEO services revenues to be $1.5 billion, hinting at 3.2% year-over-year growth. It is expected to have been driven by business booking growth and better client retention.

Our expectation for Interest on Funds held for clients is $252 million, implying 24.9% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. Our estimate for Average Paid PEO Worksite Employees for the quarter is 734. Changes in Pay per control are anticipated to be 2% for the to-be-reported quarter.

The consensus estimate for earnings per share is pegged at $2.2, indicating a year-over-year rise of 5.8%. A strong revenue performance is anticipated to have improved the bottom line.

What Our Model Says About ADP

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Automatic Data Processing this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ADP has an Earnings ESP of +1.67% and a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few stocks from the broader Business Services sector, which, according to our model, have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.

Gartner IT: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $1.5 billion, indicating a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at $2.5 per share, suggesting a 4.3% decrease from that reported in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, with an average surprise of 17.4%.

IT has an Earnings ESP of +10.44% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter results on Nov. 5.

MoneyLion ML: The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s third-quarter 2024 revenues is pegged at $134.3 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 21.8%. For earnings, the consensus mark is pegged at 10 cents per share, implying more than 100% growth from the year-ago quarter’s actual. The company beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, the average surprise being 772.5%.

ML has an Earnings ESP of +20.9% and a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is scheduled to declare its third-quarter results on Nov. 7.

