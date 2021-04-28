Markets
ADP

Automatic Data Processing Raises FY21 Outlook

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting weak third-quarter profit, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) raised its forecast for fiscal 2021 to reflect nine months of strong performance and signs of an economic recovery into year-end.

For the year, adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be flat to up 1 percent, compared to previous outlook between 2 percent drop and 2 percent increase from last year's $5.92.

Further, revenue is now expected to rise 2 percent to 3 percent, up from previous outlook of a growth of 1 percent to 3 percent.

Adjusted EBIT margin is now expected to decline 50 basis points to 75 basis points, while previous view was a decline of 50 basis points to 100 basis points.

Employer Services New Business Bookings for the year are now expected to be up 20 percent to 25 percent, up from earlier outlook of 15 percent to 25 percent.

In pre-market activity, ADP shares were losing around 3.1 percent to trade at $189.81.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ADP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular