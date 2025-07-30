Markets
Automatic Data Processing Q4 Profit Beats Estimates; Sees Growth In FY26 - Update

July 30, 2025 — 07:08 am EDT

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

For fiscal 2026, the company projects earnings per share, on a reported and adjusted basis, to grow 8% to 10% from last year and adjusted EBIT margin to improve 50 to 70 basis points. Consolidated revenue growth is expected to be 5% to 6%.

In the fourth quarter, the company's bottom line totaled $910.6 million, or $2.23 per share. This compares with $829.3 million, or $2.02 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $923.1 million or $2.26 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $5.13 billion from $4.77 billion last year.

