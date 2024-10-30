Automatic Data Processing Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP has reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results, wherein earnings and revenues surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

See Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.3 beat the consensus estimate by 5.9% and increased 12% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $4.8 billion beat the consensus estimate by 1.5% and grew 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The ADP stock has gained 25.7% year to date, outperforming the 21.8% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 23.7% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 Composite.

YTD Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

ADP’s Segmental Results

Employer Services’ revenues of $3.3 billion increased 7% on a reported basis and 7% at constant currency, beating our estimate of $3.2 billion. Pays per control increased 2% from the year-ago quarter.

PEO Services’ revenues rose 7% from the year-ago quarter to $1.6 billion and surpassed our projection of $1.5 billion for the first quarter of fiscal 2025. Average worksite employees paid by PEO Services were 737,000, gaining 3% from the year-ago quarter.

Interest on funds held for clients grew 26% from the year-ago quarter to $253 million and outpaced our estimate of $252 million. ADP’s average client funds balance rose 5% to $32.8 billion. Average interest yield on client funds expanded 50 basis points to 3.1%.

Automatic Data Processing’s Margins

Adjusted EBIT rose 13% on a year-over-year basis to $1.2 billion. The adjusted EBIT margin grew 130 basis points (bps) to 25.5%.

The margin of Employer Services increased by 200 bps, while PEO Services decreased by 80 bps.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of ADP

ADP exited first-quarter fiscal 2025 with cash and cash equivalents of $2.1 billion compared with $2.9 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt of $3 billion was flat with the preceding quarter.

The company generated $824.4 billion in cash from operating activities in the quarter.

Automatic Data Processing’s FY25 Outlook

For fiscal 2025, ADP has updated its guidance for revenue growth to 6-7% from the 5-6% rise mentioned in the previous quarter. The adjusted EPS growth guidance is lowered to 7-9% from the 8-10% stated in the previous quarter. The adjusted effective tax rate is estimated to be 23%. The adjusted EBIT margin is reduced to 30-50 bps from the 60-80 bps provided in the preceding quarter.

Automatic Data Processing has updated its guidance for Employer Services revenue growth to 6-7% from the 5-6% rise mentioned in the previous quarter. The guidance for PEO Services’ revenue growth is updated to 5-6% from the 4-6% provided in the preceding quarter.

ADP carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Snapshot of ADP's Peers

Fiserv, Inc. FI reported mixed third-quarter 2024 results.

FI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding $1.3 from non-recurring items) of $2.3 beat the consensus mark by 2.2% and gained 17.4% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.9 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but rose a tad on a year-over-year basis.

Paychex, Inc. PAYX reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

PAYX’s earnings of $1.2 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and increased 1.8% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.3 billion outpaced the consensus estimate by a slight margin and gained 2.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Fiserv, Inc. (FI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.