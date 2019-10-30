Automatic Data Processing Maintains FY20 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 on Wednesday, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) maintained its earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2020.

For fiscal 2020, ADP continues to project earnings per share to grow in a range of 14 to 16 percent and adjusted earnings per share to grow in a range of 12 to 14 percent on revenue growth between 6 and 7 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $6.16 per share on revenue growth of 6.4 percent to $15.08 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.