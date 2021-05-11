Automatic Data Processing, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ADP) Stock's On An Uptrend: Are Strong Financials Guiding The Market?

Automatic Data Processing's (NASDAQ:ADP) stock is up by a considerable 16% over the past three months. Given the company's impressive performance, we decided to study its financial indicators more closely as a company's financial health over the long-term usually dictates market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Automatic Data Processing's ROE today.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Automatic Data Processing is:

44% = US$2.5b ÷ US$5.7b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.44 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Automatic Data Processing's Earnings Growth And 44% ROE

To begin with, Automatic Data Processing has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 16% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. This likely paved the way for the modest 11% net income growth seen by Automatic Data Processing over the past five years. growth

Next, on comparing Automatic Data Processing's net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 13% in the same period.

NasdaqGS:ADP Past Earnings Growth May 11th 2021

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about Automatic Data Processing's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Automatic Data Processing Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

While Automatic Data Processing has a three-year median payout ratio of 59% (which means it retains 41% of profits), the company has still seen a fair bit of earnings growth in the past, meaning that its high payout ratio hasn't hampered its ability to grow.

Additionally, Automatic Data Processing has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 51%. Accordingly, forecasts suggest that Automatic Data Processing's future ROE will be 40% which is again, similar to the current ROE.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with Automatic Data Processing's performance. Especially the high ROE, Which has contributed to the impressive growth seen in earnings. Despite the company reinvesting only a small portion of its profits, it still has managed to grow its earnings so that is appreciable. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

