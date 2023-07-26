Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $776.7 million, or $1.87 per share. This compares with $626.4 million, or $1.50 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $781.2 million or $1.89 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.83 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 8.5% to $4.48 billion from $4.13 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $776.7 Mln. vs. $626.4 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.87 vs. $1.50 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.83 -Revenue (Q4): $4.48 Bln vs. $4.13 Bln last year.

