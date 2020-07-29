Markets
Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year.

The company's profit came in at $411.5 million, or $0.96 per share. This compares with $475.5 million, or $1.09 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $493.0 million or $1.14 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.96 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.9% to $3.38 billion from $3.48 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $493.0 Mln. vs. $497.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.14 vs. $1.14 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.96 -Revenue (Q4): $3.38 Bln vs. $3.48 Bln last year.

