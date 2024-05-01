Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.18 billion, or $2.88 per share. This compares with $1.04 billion, or $2.51 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $1.19 billion or $2.88 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.78 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.5% to $5.25 billion from $4.93 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.18 Bln. vs. $1.04 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.88 vs. $2.51 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.25 Bln vs. $4.93 Bln last year.

