Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP):

-Earnings: $810.7 million in Q3 vs. $820.9 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.90 in Q3 vs. $1.90 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $810.4 million or $1.89 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.82 per share -Revenue: $4.10 billion in Q3 vs. $4.05 billion in the same period last year.

