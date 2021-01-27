Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP):

-Earnings: $647.5 million in Q2 vs. $651.6 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $1.51 in Q2 vs. $1.50 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $650.4 million or $1.52 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $1.29 per share -Revenue: $3.70 billion in Q2 vs. $3.67 billion in the same period last year.

