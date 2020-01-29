Automatic Data Processing Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $651.6 million, or $1.50 per share. This compares with $558.2 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Automatic Data Processing Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $658.3 million or $1.52 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.44 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $3.67 billion from $3.49 billion last year.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $658.3 Mln. vs. $586.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.44 -Revenue (Q2): $3.67 Bln vs. $3.49 Bln last year.

